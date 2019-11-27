Hickory's Smokehouse opening in Shrewsbury - creating 70 jobs

Hickory's Smokehouse, which is opening its first restaurant in Shropshire, has moved in to the former Waterfront Bar and extensive remodelling and renovation work has been carried out over recent weeks.

Shrewsbury-based Morris Property handed over the keys to the prime riverside location and the 11-strong privately-owned restaurant group, inspired by Southern USA hospitality, has signed a 15-year lease.

The premises joins Brunning and Price’s Armoury restaurant and The Riverbank in the leisure quarter.

Hickory’s Smokehouse managing director, John Welsh, said: “We are thrilled to be opening a new restaurant in Shrewsbury, it’s such a beautiful place with a unique offering and we can’t wait to introduce lots of new guests to Hickory’s.”

Hickory’s Smokehouse head of property, Jim Bishop, added: “We’re always on the lookout for suitable opportunities to open new Hickory’s and Victoria Quay is a fantastic addition to the group.”

Morris Property’s head of estates, Liz Lowe, added: “This is a key area for regeneration of the West End and part of the wider Big Town Plan. We are delighted to welcome Hickory’s Smokehouse who have recognised the building’s potential.

“The new restaurant will be a great addition to an already vibrant area of the town centre and we are sure it will prove popular with locals and visitors alike, increasing footfall in and around the Victoria Quay area."