Shrewsbury twinkling for Christmas after switch-on - in pictures

The county town hosted the event which saw a range of entertainment, with music, stallholders and late-night shopping.

Bands, choirs and other acts from around the region filled the town with a variety of seasonal music.

Councillor Gillam said: "I absolutely love Christmas, I really do, so it was a real pleasure for me to take part in the Christmas lights switch-on.

The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on Shropshire Rock Choir Shropshire Rock Choir Jacqui Guthrie with sons Riley, 9, and Sonny, 11, from Church Stretton The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on Alex Wright, 9 Eliza, 3, and Oliver, 10 The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

"It's always great to see so many people in the town getting in the Christmas mood."

He was ably assisted in switching the lights on by Shrewsbury Town Crier, Martin Wood, and the winner of the annual lantern parade.

Families were invited to make their own festive light last weekend in order to take part in the spectacular parade down Pride Hill ahead of the lights switch on.

BBC's Eric Smith with Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard Crowds at the event Mayor Phil Gillam, Mayoress Carol Gillam and Town Crier Martin Wood Mayor Phil Gillam, Mayoress Carol Gillam and Town Crier Martin Wood Mayor Phil Gillam and BBC's Eric Smith Roscoe Jay, 5, and Shayla Jay, 8, from Shrewsbury Tanith Wilkinson, aged 12 Sam and four-year-old Betty Edwards Esme Playsted, aged 8, at the switch-on The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard takes a selfie at the event

Maggie Love, who organises the lantern parade, said: "The lanterns are incredible this year. There was a total of 98 made which is the largest number we've had since I started it 10 years ago which is just remarkable. It started off with just 20.

"The lanterns get better each year as well. Some of them are absolutely spectacular."

Some of the designs included Rudolph, a Mickey Mouse, a giant present and a 3D snowman.