Shrewsbury twinkling for Christmas after switch-on - in pictures

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Hundreds of families enjoyed an evening of festivities as part of Shrewsbury's annual Christ lights switch-on.

Mayor Phil Gillam, mayoress Carol Gillam and town crier Martin Wood with Millie Bozdogan, aged nine, at the town’s lights switch-on

The county town hosted the event which saw a range of entertainment, with music, stallholders and late-night shopping.

Bands, choirs and other acts from around the region filled the town with a variety of seasonal music.

Councillor Gillam said: "I absolutely love Christmas, I really do, so it was a real pleasure for me to take part in the Christmas lights switch-on.

The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

Shropshire Rock Choir

Shropshire Rock Choir

Jacqui Guthrie with sons Riley, 9, and Sonny, 11, from Church Stretton

The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

Alex Wright, 9

Eliza, 3, and Oliver, 10

The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

The Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on

"It's always great to see so many people in the town getting in the Christmas mood."

He was ably assisted in switching the lights on by Shrewsbury Town Crier, Martin Wood, and the winner of the annual lantern parade.

Families were invited to make their own festive light last weekend in order to take part in the spectacular parade down Pride Hill ahead of the lights switch on.

BBC's Eric Smith with Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard

Crowds at the event

Mayor Phil Gillam, Mayoress Carol Gillam and Town Crier Martin Wood

Mayor Phil Gillam, Mayoress Carol Gillam and Town Crier Martin Wood

Mayor Phil Gillam and BBC's Eric Smith

Roscoe Jay, 5, and Shayla Jay, 8, from Shrewsbury

Tanith Wilkinson, aged 12

Sam and four-year-old Betty Edwards

Esme Playsted, aged 8, at the switch-on

The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard takes a selfie at the event

Maggie Love, who organises the lantern parade, said: "The lanterns are incredible this year. There was a total of 98 made which is the largest number we've had since I started it 10 years ago which is just remarkable. It started off with just 20.

"The lanterns get better each year as well. Some of them are absolutely spectacular."

Some of the designs included Rudolph, a Mickey Mouse, a giant present and a 3D snowman.

