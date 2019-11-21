Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns

Cricket correspondent, broadcaster and former England star Vic Marks, Dr Who storybook writer Jason Arnopp, travel writer and TV presenter Mike Parker and novelist Alix Nathan are among the writers appearing at the festival from tomorrow until Sunday.

Also on the programme is author Catrina Davies with her memoir of life in a Cornish shed and the much talked about young writer Dean Atta who was shortlisted for the Polaris First Book Prize.

The Festival’s Poetry Slam is also back with its poetry competition. Other events include an exploration of ‘Research and the Historical Novel’, writing workshops and a Poetry Café.

Festival Chair Susan Caroline said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the fourth Shrewsbury Festival of Literature.

“We’re showcasing diverse and interesting authors from sporting personality Vic Marks to writers of psychological thriller and Dean Atta who will be speaking at our first ever evening event to be focussed on young adult literature.

Fascinating

“We have fascinating authors and poets coming from across the country, from Penzance to Glasgow, from Lincoln to the Welsh coast. As always there will be a good mix of poetry, fiction, non-fiction and workshops with the subject matter broader than ever before.”

Dean Atta opens the festival tomorrow and Saturday sees Vic Marks tell the story of his life in cricket, Catrina Davies will talk about her life and book ‘Homesick: Why I Live In A Shed’, and Machynlleth writer Helen Pendry lifts the lid on her debut crime novel.

Advertising

On Sunday Jason Arnopp, the Doctor Who writer whose new thriller novel Ghoster is currently terrifying readers up and down the country, will talk about his three decades in writing, from journalism to fiction.

Bishops Castle-based author Alix Nathan will shed light on the disturbing true story behind her acclaimed book ‘The Warlow Experiment’ and travel writer Mike Parker will wrap up the festival with his powerful multi-layered memoir ‘On The Red Hill’.

For full details about the festival and tickets visit shrewsburylitfest.co.uk or Pengwern Books in Fish Street, Shrewsbury.