Shrewsbury Chocolate Festival a sweet success

The sixth Shrewsbury Chocolate Festival was yet another roaring success, according to organiser Julia Viani.

Julia, owner of Toot Sweets Chocolates, said the event held in St Mary’s Church, was well received by traders – many of whom completely sold out.

“We had more exhibitors this year from all over the country, one trader even came from Scotland, and they were all really pleased with how sales went.

“There was a lovely atmosphere in the church, too. The traders said they enjoyed chatting to the customers who were really enthusiastic about food.

“They all said they were really busy and had a really good weekend of sales. All in all it was just a lovely festival.

"We even had visitors from as far as Lancashire, London, Wolverhampton and Hereford who made special trips to purchase chocolates from some of the companies.”

About 3,500 chocolate lovers came through the doors of the church on Saturday, followed by another 2,500 on Sunday.

“Upper Oaks Fudge, which is a new Shropshire business, pretty much sold out on Saturday so had to go home and make more products for the Sunday,” Julia said.

“It was her their first big fair so she was overwhelmed to get such a good response.”

Other exhibitors included Charlotte Flower Chocolates, Dugan’s Patisserie and local chocolate maker Forever Cacao from Llansantffraid.

Julia said the lollipop-making workshop, which was raising money for The Ark in Shrewsbury and Birmingham Children’s Hospital, was a huge success and the money was still being counted.

The festival included an evening with author Joanne Harris who entertained a crowd on Friday evening with a talk about her books The Strawberry Thief and Chocolat.

On Saturday, journalist and international chocolate judge, Andrew Baker, gave a talk on his new book From Bean to Bar – A Chocolate Lover’s Guide to Britain.

Julia added: “Both events were really well received.

“Andrew came from London was really impressed with the reaction from the public.” He really enjoyed chatting to people about their love of chocolate.”