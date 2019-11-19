Shrewsbury artist publishes story she first penned aged seven

Sally Warner has released her debut young adult adventure novel, The Three Beasts and the Unicorns. The Shrewsbury-based artist, who has always had a passion for writing, now hopes to see the story translated to the big screen.

She said: “I originally wrote The Three Beasts and the Unicorns when I was seven. Quite a few years later I read it to my young daughters, who inspired me to re-write it and make it into a film.”

The book is described as young adult dark fantasy. Set in the late Mesolithic Stone Age in a wild and untamed Britain, two sisters get caught up with ‘unicorns’ – feared beasts hunted by their ancestors.

Taken on an adventure, they come face to face with more terrifying beasts, and are thrown into the gruesome conflict between beasts, unicorns and man.

Sally said: “Fascinated by our prehistoric past but wanting to add my own twist to it, I have interpreted the late Mesolithic Era as having an intelligent culture living close to nature and respect for the earth. Stone Age people survived. In a land of cave lions, bears, hyenas and rhinoceros, they survived when all they had was fire, stone and will.

“Now the book is out and published I am interested in making it into a film.

“I have been finding out how do this. Making a film is a massive learning curve, but is an adventure in itself.

“So far along the way I have met film producers, stunt crews and stunt horses, made costumes and props, and am turning my back garden into a cave set.

Advertising

“The hard and most expensive part will be filming the unicorns, monsters and stunts.

“I have made a short amateur trailer of the book and put it on YouTube to attract funding and interest for the book and film.”

The book is available to buy now.