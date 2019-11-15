Go to jail!: Shrewsbury Monopoly game launched at Dana Prison

Mr Monopoly was handcuffed to two prison guards as the Shrewsbury edition of the world famous game was unveiled this morning.

The great and the good of the town turned out in force to get first glimpse of the board - which has been a year in the making and has already sold out.

Amongst those were Martin Wood, town crier and Shrewsbury's mayor Councillor Phil Gillam.

The two, who played Monopoly together as children, were once again pitted against each other as they played the world's first game of Shrewsbury Monopoly. They were joined by two competition winners, Martin Haycock and Sonia Wright along with Sonia's niece Grace and Harriet Pennant-Williams, from Shrewsbury Prison.

Launched by Winning Moves, the game features landmarks, statues, schools and colleges, festivals and parks. Four charities occupy the Community Chest and Chance spots and the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle are also featured. Charles Darwin's statue is next to Pass Go and Theatre Severn, the Flaxmill and Shrewsbury Library occupy the culture squares.

Shrewsbury School, Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Concord College are on the educational spaces while three Shrewsbury churches are on the religious squares.

Also taking two spots are Shropshire Kids Fest and Shrewsbury Food Festival.

Shropshire Festivals Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said: “We are so thrilled that two of our events have been recognised in this way, and that just a little bit more fun will be spread from team pink! This is a great concept for the town, and I hope everyone enjoys trying to buy our squares!”

Councillor Gillam said: "I have to say, this is so exciting. The board looks fantastic and it is particularly apt for the town crier and me as we went to school together and used to play train sets and we would swap locomotives. We also used to spend hours playing Monopoly. It looms large in our history and has been around for a long time. The creation of a Monopoly board for Shrewsbury is great."

Fans were busy picking up their pre-ordered boards from shops around the town after they officially went on sale at 10am and Jo Adger, from the game's creator Winning Moves, revealed that a second print run is already underway.