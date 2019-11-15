'Can you stop the seagulls from chit chatting?': Shropshire hotels reveal bizarre customer requests

The series of strange demands have been shared by Travelodge, which has a number of hotels in the county.

The top strange requests at Travelodge hotels in Telford and Shrewsbury were:

Can you ask the Navy to pop over and give a salute for my husband’s 50th birthday today?

Can you arrange for a 4ft cake to be made into the shape of a boat for my dad retirement party?

Can you step in and be a witness for my wedding, my best friend is stuck on the motorway?

Can you help me practise for my driving theory test tomorrow?

Where is the best bridge to get to the IOW?

Can you babysit my Bengal kittens called Harry and Megan whilst I attend a wedding?

Can you stop the seagulls from chit chatting it is keeping me awake?

Can you arrange for the clouds to disappear as we are taking a boat trip and I want a clear blue sky?

Can you create mood boards for my client pitch meeting tomorrow?

Can you get me kilt for my best friend’s Scottish wedding – I am the best man and I have left my outfit on the train?

Shakila Ahmed of Travelodge said the company had received a host of ridiculous requests over the past year.

She said: “Interestingly, over the last 12 months, our hotel teams have reported a rise in customer requests to help with wedding proposals.

“Requests have included a customer asking for a unicorn pedal boat and for a rainbow to appear above the hotel at 4.16pm for a wedding proposal at Thurrock Travelodge.

"The team at Rhyl Travelodge were asked to set up a romantic candlelit dinner on Rhyl beach with a path of red rose petals from the hotel to the table.

“At Leamington Spa Travelodge the hotel team were tasked to get a full moon outside the customer’s room window.”

By Andra Brasovanu