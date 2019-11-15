Advertising
'Can you stop the seagulls from chit chatting?': Shropshire hotels reveal bizarre customer requests
Hotel staff in Shropshire have revealed some of the bizarre requests they receive from customers – including one who asked for Navy officers to salute her husband.
The series of strange demands have been shared by Travelodge, which has a number of hotels in the county.
The top strange requests at Travelodge hotels in Telford and Shrewsbury were:
- Can you ask the Navy to pop over and give a salute for my husband’s 50th birthday today?
- Can you arrange for a 4ft cake to be made into the shape of a boat for my dad retirement party?
- Can you step in and be a witness for my wedding, my best friend is stuck on the motorway?
- Can you help me practise for my driving theory test tomorrow?
- Where is the best bridge to get to the IOW?
- Can you babysit my Bengal kittens called Harry and Megan whilst I attend a wedding?
- Can you stop the seagulls from chit chatting it is keeping me awake?
- Can you arrange for the clouds to disappear as we are taking a boat trip and I want a clear blue sky?
- Can you create mood boards for my client pitch meeting tomorrow?
- Can you get me kilt for my best friend’s Scottish wedding – I am the best man and I have left my outfit on the train?
Shakila Ahmed of Travelodge said the company had received a host of ridiculous requests over the past year.
She said: “Interestingly, over the last 12 months, our hotel teams have reported a rise in customer requests to help with wedding proposals.
“Requests have included a customer asking for a unicorn pedal boat and for a rainbow to appear above the hotel at 4.16pm for a wedding proposal at Thurrock Travelodge.
"The team at Rhyl Travelodge were asked to set up a romantic candlelit dinner on Rhyl beach with a path of red rose petals from the hotel to the table.
“At Leamington Spa Travelodge the hotel team were tasked to get a full moon outside the customer’s room window.”
By Andra Brasovanu
