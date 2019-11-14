Stars have Shrewsbury in their sights

The new 2020 spring season will be revealed next month but theatre bosses have released tickets for a production of Alan Ayckborn's Ten Times Table.

The production will see stars from Eastenders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Coronation Street take to the stage in a production produced by Bill Kenwright and this is a comedy not to be missed and will be staged in February.

Appearing at the theatre in April will be Chris Ramsay, currently starring in Strictly. It will be his repeat visit to the town and previous appearances have been a sell-out.

Sir Geoff Hurst will be telling stories of his footballing career in an intimate chat in May.

There are also a number of bands and musicians, including Beverley Craven and Vonda Shepherd, appearing.

Craig Reeves, the theatre's marketing manager, said: "The full reveal of our Spring 2020 programme will happen in early December, but we’re pleased to announce a few exciting additions in advance, led by a masterful comedy from Alan Ayckbourn, Ten Times Table.

"This hilarious play is produced by Bill Kenwright, features a star cast led by Robert Daws, Deborah Grant and Mark Curry, and is sure to be a highlight of the new season for lovers of classic theatre.

"England’s hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst and singer Vonda Shepard makes their first appearances at Theatre Severn later in the year, and we’re also pleased to welcome back Brit Award winning singer Beverley Craven, and comedian Chris Ramsey, who is currently winning even more fans on Strictly Come Dancing. Chris has sold out six previous dates with us, so early booking is recommended. Look out for further announcements in the weeks ahead.”

For more information go to the theatre's website theatresevrn.co.uk