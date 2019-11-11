Events and late openings at Shrewsbury Market Hall in run up to Christmas

Festive Night Markets are planned for November 20, as part of the town’s Christmas Lights Switch-on, and December 18, to coincide with Carols In The Square.

On both nights the market will open until 9pm. Retail stalls, eateries and the market’s gin bar will be open. Singer and Adele tribute artiste Libby Gliksman will perform live on November 20, 5pm to 6pm.

Complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will also be served to shoppers who make a gift purchase on the night on a first-come, first-serve basis from 6pm.

The last of the market’s popular Saturday Late Night events of 2019 will be held on December 7. Eateries, cocktail, gin, rum, wine and craft ale bars will be open up until 10pm alongside a variety of retail stalls including gift, home interior, art, handcraft and book shops.

The market, off Claremont Street, will also be fully open for extra shopping hours in the lead up to Christmas on December 19, 9am to 2pm, December 22, 10am to 4pm and December 23, 8am to 4pm. The market will be open for a full trading day on Christmas Eve, from 8am to 4pm.

Choirs, choral groups and Libby Gliksman will create a festive musical backdrop to shopping in the market on December 14 and 21 and December 22 with seasonal carols and songs.

The Samaritans choir will perform between 12 noon and 2pm on December 14 while The Phoenix Singers will perform on December 21 from 10.30am to 11.30am and Of One Accord will hit the high notes from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Libby Gliksman will put shoppers in the festive mood from 1pm to 2.30pm on December 22.