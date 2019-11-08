Menu

Shrewsbury fireworks spectacular postponed for second time over flooding fears

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

A fireworks display in Shrewsbury has been postponed for a second time after another flood warning was issued.

It will now take place on December 7

The display, which takes place at the West Mid Showground, is a regular fixture in the county calendar and one of the most popular seasonal events

It was originally due to take place on November 2 and was postponed until this Saturday when heavy rain left the ground waterlogged.

However organisers have now been forced to reschedule for a second time.

It will now take place on December 7, with a festive twist.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive officer of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: "We are truly sorry to announce that due to the further risk of flooding and safety concerns relating to waterlogged areas of the showground, we have been forced to postpone the bonfire and fireworks event which was due to take place this Saturday.

"However, we are arranging a special one-off Christmas Firecracker event on December 7 for which all fireworks tickets will remain valid. This event will feature the same double fireworks displays, funfair and entertainment but with an extra festive twist."

Anyone who would rather a refund on advance tickets should email enquiries@westmidshowground.com

Mr Bebbington added: "Please bear with us because if we have a large volume of refund requests, it will take some time for us to work through them as each refund is done individually by our small office team, but we guarantee everyone who requests a refund will get one even if we do not individually reply to your email request. Otherwise, we hope to welcome you on December 7."

