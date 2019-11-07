The Vera Lynn Story returns to Shrewsbury

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ which is complete with George Formby tribute and a five-piece band.

Lorrie last performed at the theatre in 2017 during her 50 date tour to mark the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn. Since then Lorrie has been in regular touch with Dame Vera and in July received the ‘Music Industry Award’ from the tribute industry.

During the tour in 2017, the show collected for Dame Vera’s charity, Lorrie said: "It’s an amazing charity that helps children under five years old who suffer from cerebral palsy. It provides therapy and support for the children and the families and has had so many success stories with the children.

"We managed to raise £10,000 and presented a cheque to them at their headquarters, which was received by Dame Vera’s daughter, Virginia."

Following the presentation the charity asked Lorrie and her husband, Gary Birtles, who produces the shows, to become ambassadors for the charity and now work closely with them in raising awareness and funds.

The show itself, tells the story of a young Vera Lynn and how she became the legend that she is. Supporting Lorrie is Colin Bourdiec portraying George Formby.

The show starts at 2.30pm and tickets are £16 and available from the box office on 01743 281281 or via Theatre's Severn's web site.