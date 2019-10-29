Horror writer on Shrewsbury lit fest line-up

Arnopp, best known for his cult hit The Last Days of Jack Sparks, will be talking about his newly released chiller novel Ghoster.

The former journalist turned author and scriptwriter, who also wrote the Lionsgate feature film Stormhouse, various Dr Who books, a Friday The 13th novel and script-edited the 2012 Peter Mullan film, The Man Inside, will appear at The Hive on November 24 at 1.30pm.

Festival chairman Susan Caroline said: “I am so thrilled that Jason has agreed to come to this year’s festival. His new book is widely anticipated. We can’t wait to hear all about his life as a rock journalist, author and film scriptwriter as well as the ideas that drive his work.”

Ghoster, released this month, is a haunting tale for the social media obsessed age. Arnopp also co-authored the book, Inside Black Mirror, with Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

In his past life as a rock journalist he interviewed the likes of Bon Jovi, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Guns 'n' Roses.

The Shrewsbury Festival of Literature will take pace from November 22 to 24 at various venues across the town.

Also appearing are cricket correspondent, broadcaster and former England star Vic Marks, travel writer and broadcaster Mike Parker, novelist Alix Nathan, poet/author Dean Atta, Catrina Davies, with her memoir of life in a Cornish shed, and other writers and poets talking about their work and leading literary workshops.

For full details about the festival and tickets visit shrewsburylitfest.co.uk or Pengwern Books in Fish Street, Shrewsbury.