Ho! Ho! Hotel gears up for Christmas

Hawkstone Park Hotel in Weston-under-Redcastle, near Prees, will be hosting party nights with duo The Lady and The Sax on December 13, 14, 20 and 21.

The renowned performers merge an eclectic mix of vocal and saxophone entertainment, with songs featuring classic rock n roll, swing, blues and jazz/pop music from the 1950s to the present day.

Tickets include a three-course meal and disco for £34.95 per person.

The hotel is also offering a Christmas Day lunch on December 25 and two New Year’s Eve parties.

A premium party in the 1792 Bar & Grill will include a four-course meal, disco, and live entertainment from the eminent Samantha Harvey.

Over in the Waterloo Suite there will be another party option, with a three-course meal and disco.

For more information call 01948 841769.