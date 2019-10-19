Plan to turn historical Shrewsbury house into 15-bedroom hotel

Plans have been lodged with Shropshire Council by the owners of Netley Hall in Dorrington to transform a family home in to a hotel to allow the successful wedding business to grow further.

The hotel will complement the existing wedding venue business which is already in operation at the estate.

The Grade II listed building is already used for weddings and functions and the surrounding estate land is used for a number of businesses including holidays, events and equestrian events.

A design statement submitted to the council says that the proposed development would protect, restore and enhance the built and historic environment by 'providing a sustainable use to the existing Grade II listed building'.

Part of the hall would remain as the family home.

Benefits

The statement adds: "The development will bring numerous economic benefits.

"Further staff will be needed at the existing business to help run the proposed hotel.

"The guests are also likely to explore the local area and spend their money in local shops, restaurants and tourist services.

"Dorrington is a sustainable settlement and is very likely to benefit economically from the proposed development.

"Guests will be able to walk or cycle into Dorrington to use the local facilities."

The matter will now be considered by members of the planning department.