Acts sought to help Shrewsbury celebrate the annual Christmas lights switch-on

To mark the start of this year’s festive late night shopping, the launch of the town’s annual Christmas lights switch on will be celebrated with the annual Christmas Cracker event, organised by Shrewsbury Town Council in partnership with Shrewsbury Shopping Centres.

The event will take place on November 20, from 5pm until 7.30pm.

It will be an evening of festive fun for all ages with musical entertainment around the town and the ever-popular lantern parade to kick off the proceedings.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for local musicians, choirs and bands to get involved in our annual event as we start the countdown to the Christmas festivities. I would urge anyone who would like take part to get in touch and help our residents and visitors enjoy the build up to the festive season.

“We are also looking for venues within the town centre to host some of our acts, whether it’s a soloist or a full choir. If you have space and would like to join us in celebrating the start of Christmas late night opening, we’d love to hear from you.”

To take part in the annual Christmas Cracker event, musical acts must be available to perform between 5pm and 7.30pm. Time slots and locations will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

To register for the event, please email hilary.humphries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01743 257649. Registrations must be received by October 31.