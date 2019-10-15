Josh Widdicombe Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury - review

From the moment he stepped out on stage at Theatre Severn on a wet and blustery October night, he had the audience in the palm of his hand.

Known for his observational humour, the diminutive 36-year-old was in Shropshire as part of his nationwide tour.

His appearances on The Last Leg, Taskmaster and Mock the Week, have made him a household name but he has evidently kept his feet firmly on the ground and is keen to relate to his audience.

After the obligatory Shrewsbury/Shrowsbury debate during which he showed his confusion and befuddlement at the dilemma, he rattled through his set. He was keen to say that Shrewsbury had been the first venue to sell-out on this tour, something which raised a cheer from the audience.

Standing alone on the stage with just a microphone stand and table for company, he was a commanding presence.

Topics ranged from organic veg boxes to parenthood, via playgrounds, driving tests and advent calendars. It was clear to see that Widdicombe is at the top of his game as a stand-up.

Before becoming a comedian, Widdicombe worked as a sports journalist, and it was clear to see that he takes even the tiniest of details and can weave them in to a very plausible story.

The biggest laughs came from his tales of various hotel stays, experiences of pesto and just what is 'dusk'. It was so easy to relate to his slightly offbeat humour and frustrations at the world. Without giving the game away if you manage to catch him on his tour, it is safe to say that he is worth every penny of the ticket price.

The sell-out show had a mixed audience - even Widdicombe remarked, saying that he thought he had stepped in to the Shropshire meeting of the WI.

"The demographic has changed a bit since Birmingham," he joked.

Supported by up and coming comic George Lewis, who was obviously cut from the same cloth as Widdicombe, it was a cracking evening of laughter and those packing the theatre's main auditorium agreed that No - it wasn't a bit much, it was just right.

Lewis too had a keen eye for a laugh. Again he was able to tell tales which had the audience in fits of giggles. The pain of a trip to Ikea, inappropriate birthday gifts and being a new dad were all explored by Lewis, who warmed the audience up to just the right temperature to welcome Widdicombe on stage.

The tour runs until May 2020 so there are plenty of opportunities to catch him. If you want a very funny night of grins and grumbles, then this is the stand-up show for you. Go to ticketmaster.co.uk/josh-widdicombe-bit-much-tickets/artist/5286148 for more details and booking.