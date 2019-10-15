Creations for Shrewsbury competition inspired by flower power - in pictures

The Shrewsbury Drapers Company’s annual textile design contest took place last week.

Competitors’ work was displayed at the town’s St Mary’s Church from Wednesday until Saturday.

There were a host of categories for entries and Gaynor Bowen, a Shrewsbury Draper, who was also part of the organising team, said they had been thrilled with the efforts of those who had taken part. She said: “It was a particularly high standard this year. There was a really high level of expertise.

“Congratulations to everyone who took part.”

Steph Elcock with her dress

The competition categories saw 11 to 16 year old school students’ work based on their current course work. The topic was Flower Power, with two categories of prize awards – one for students aged 16 to 22, and the other for individual entries from those aged 22 and above.

The Shrewsbury Drapers Company’s origins date back to the wool trade in 1209 and it is still active in the town today thanks to the provision of almshouses. The Textile Design Competition is one way in which the group wishes to continue its connection to its past, while encouraging students and others to appreciate the importance of textiles in everyday life.

The gold award in the student category went to Rebekah Longland for her entry Flower Power Chandelier, while the amateur adult category gold was won by Lucia Nina Duffin for her entry A Flower Bouquet. The Jackie Ryan Memorial Award went to Sarah Mills for her submission ‘Pop Art Power!’.

Olivia Kerswell and a dress by Hattie Mortimer

The student category saw Olivia Kerswell take silver, Sarah Ervine bronze, Alice Holland and Pip Thomas named highly commended, and Steph Elcock and Sarah Mills commended.

In the adult section the silver award went to Lesley Smith, and the bronze to Ruby Reseigh.

Ruth Nicolson and Jacqueline Brett were both highly commended while Fiona Gordon, Glenys Knight, Christine Mumford, and Jane Evison were commended.

The Jackie Ryan Memorial Award was created in 2016 to commemorate Jackie Ryan the founder and managing director of Tweedmill Textiles based in Flint.

Art by Hollie Cooke

Her family, along with Gaynor, decided to commemorate her life by offering a student prize which would have a commercial application.

The award is a prize offering a work placement to a student to develop and design a woollen throw which is then taken through into commercial production and a finished product.

The throw design is then offered to Tweedmill customers on an exclusive basis or may be included in their bespoke collection for purchase.

The prize winner has the added advantage of the final design being exhibited at key home textile shows in the UK such as the Spring Fair in Birmingham, Top Drawer in London and international exhibitions such as Maison Objet in Paris.