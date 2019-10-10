Christmas party to raise funds for Shropshire fire service

The Christmas party will be held at Albrighton Hall in Shrewsbury on November 30 and is open to all. It will begin at 7.30pm.

Entry costs £25 per ticket or £225 for a table of 10. The dress code for the evening is smart.

The evening will begin at 7.30pm and includes a three course meal, a disco, a live singer, a magician and more.

All money raised will go to the Fire Fighters Charity, which helps past and present firefighters with their mental and physical health.

Minibus collections will be available from Shrewsbury Train Station.

For more information call 01743 260245 or visit shropshirefire.gov.uk to book tickets.