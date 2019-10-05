Two Shrewsbury venues to improve accessibility

Shropshire Council has opened a public consultation on accessibility at Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall cinema, both in Shrewsbury.

The consultation gives people the opportunity to give feedback on proposed changes to the services at the two venues and suggest improvements.

Shropshire Council is looking to improve access for people with less visible conditions like anxiety, autism or dementia, making the experience of going to the theatre or cinema more inclusive.

This includes making it easier to book tickets by providing online booking to all. The consultation also asks for views on the current offer at both venues for people who may need further assistance.

The feedback will help to shape future policy around making Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall more accessible.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall are continuing to grow in popularity attracting over 250,000 people to Shrewsbury in 2018.

“However, it is highly important that we ensure both venues are open and inclusive for people with conditions that are not always visible and I’m pleased that measures are being put in place to improve access.

“I would strongly encourage you to take part in this consultation and help us shape accessibility to both venues.”

The consultation will be open until November 29 and is available to complete online. Paper copies are available at both venues.