Last chance to send in wheelie good pictures for Shrewsbury competition

The last two rounds of the British and Midlands Loton Park Hill Climb Championships will provide the final opportunity for photographers to take a winning picture on Saturday and Sunday.

Taking place at Loton Park near Shrewsbury, the competition is being run by Hagley Car Club and there are voucher prizes for the top three images.

Winners will be announced at the club's annual awards luncheon, together with a spread of finalist pictures that will be published in the club magazine.

The competition, which is to take the best photo at the venue this year, is being sponsored by PR agency and regular competitor Tony Adams.

Club secretary Graeme Manton, said: "The competition is open to anybody and the subject can be absolutely anything taken on site during this season, either action pictures on track or something of the many characters and cars that compete and can be viewed by all up close in the paddock.

“This final end of season weekend will include a BBQ on Saturday evening in Alberbury Village Hall and will see a wide range of classic, sports, saloon and racing cars competing against the clock up the narrow and demanding deer park course, so there is plenty of scope to capture that special image.”

Pictures can be taken on a camera or smart phone and should be emailed to competitions@hdlcc.com