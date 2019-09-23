Thousands are expected to fire up engines and get to motor show

The West Midlands Caravan & Motorhome New 2020 Model Show is being hosted by Salop Leisure at the company’s headquarters alongside Shrewsbury bypass at Emstrey from September 28 to October 6.

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager said: “Why wait an extra month for the NEC Motorhome & Caravan Show, when you can see a large selection of the new 2020 models for the first time right here in Shropshire?

"It’s a chance to see the new models without having to fight the Birmingham traffic. Visitors can take their time to see all the new smart ideas, innovations and fresh designs on display and get their money down first, before the hoards get to see them and order in October. It’s a great day out for all the family.

“We are anticipating a bumper attendance this year after a very busy summer when many more British people opted to staycation rather than holidaying overseas because of the fantastic weather.

“The percentage of first-time buyers has increased by 25 per cent so far this year which shows that owning a caravan or motorhome is now considered cool because of the flexibility it offers.”

Thousands are expected to fire up their engines and get to motor show

The event will include family entertainment on both weekends and free parking.

The company will have the largest annual outdoor display of new and pre-owned touring caravans, motorhomes, caravan holiday homes and luxury lodges in the UK.

There will be 50 new touring caravans from the Swift Group, up to 70 new caravan holiday homes and luxury lodges from ABI, Atlas, Carnaby, Regal, Swift and Willerby, 50 new and pre-owned motorhomes, more than 100 pre-owned touring caravans and new and pre-owned VW Campervans.

Money raised by selling teas and coffees to customers during the show will be donated to the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Free tickets can be download at www.caravanevent.co.uk.