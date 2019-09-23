Soapbox derby racers raise £12k

Now in its 16th year, the community run Soap Box Derby was a huge success, with crowds flocking to Hanway common to see the thrills and spills of Soap Box racing. Competitors from all parts of the country came to race their carts, some novelty and some built for speed.

Over the years money raised from the event has totalled £126,000 which has been distributed to over 60 chosen charities and local organisations.

A special presentation evening was held with representatives from the charities in attendance to receive their cheques and speak about their work and how the donation would be spent. The donation will help Ludlow Hospital League of Friends purchase a special memory machine to help patients suffering from learning difficulties, memory loss or dementia.

Orleton CE Primary School will be putting their donation towards an adventure trail and Bishops Hooper CE Primary School will be using the money towards a special project to create a mosaic mural and support Design & Technology at the school.

In addition cheques were also presented to Richards Castle Village Hall, Ludlow Fire Service, West Mercia Police, Ludlow Air Cadets, Richards Castle All Saints Church and Richards Castle WI.