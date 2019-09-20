Modern models at caravan show

The latest 2020 models will be revealed by leading manufacturers later this month in Shrewsbury.

The West Midlands Caravan & Motorhome New 2020 Model Show is being hosted by Salop Leisure, at the company’s headquarters, which sits alongside the Shrewsbury bypass at Emstrey.

The show will take place from September 28 until October 6.

Experts will be on hand to guide first-time buyers through the complete process of owning a touring caravan, motorhome, campervan or caravan holiday home.

Love Coffee restaurant will be serving up delicious snacks, meals and drinks throughout the show.

Money raised by selling teas and coffees to customers during the show will be donated to the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.