Secret dining event in Shrewsbury for charity

Some of the town's best restaurants are helping to raise thousands of pounds for an African charity on World Food Day, by taking part in a secret dining event.

Up to 200 guests will gather for the Autumn Edition of Shrewsbury Secret Supper on October 15, in aid of Self Help Africa.

Fundraising executive Steph Smith said the bi-annual event had raised close to £37,000 since 2014, with many guests returning year on year: “This unique dining experience begins with a welcome drink at Tanners Wines before taking you to three secret restaurants where you’ll be treated to a mystery starter, main course and dessert.

"The locations of the restaurants and the dishes you’ll be eating will be revealed on the night.”

Alexandra Chidley-Uttley, event manager at Tanners Wines said: “It is always an absolute pleasure to be involved with Secret Supper and a charity like Self Help Africa. We’ve been doing this in conjunction with the Self-Help Africa team for a few years, it always feels fresh and exciting."

Diana Packwood, managing director of Wace Morgan Solicitors, who are sponsoring the event, added: “We are delighted to support such a popular local event for the second year. It showcases the best culinary experiences Shrewsbury has to offer in aid of a charity doing excellent work with rural communities across Africa.”

Tickets for the three-course Secret Supper are £33.50 per person including a welcome drink of Tanners Prosecco and are available online at selfhelpafrica.org

Self Help Africa works across eight African countries; their vision is of a rural Africa free from hunger and poverty. They support farmers to grow more food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.