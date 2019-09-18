Renowned musician to appear at venue

He has travelled to more than 30 theatres and music venues in England, Wales, and Scotland already this year, including a festival in the South of France, and is due to play in Ireland in October.

With a variety of electric and acoustic guitars and a ukulele, Remi has performed with double bassist Tom Moore up and down the country from Hereford and Worcester, to Guildford, Ullapool, and Yorkshire, to Exeter and Penzance.

Remi’s music has reached new audiences and he continues to gain recognition for his virtuoso talent, with the recent honour of his 1st signature model from Fylde guitars. Roger Bucknall, a well respected guitar luthier in the Lake District has handmade a ‘Remi Harris’ model guitar, inspiring budding guitarists to recreate the unique Remi Harris sound. This further cements Remi’s reputation as a leading guitarist in his field.

In his career to date, Remi has performed at the BBC Proms, Buckingham Palace, on the Chris Evans breakfast show with Jamie Cullum, Montreal Jazz Festival, on BBC 4 Television and live on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3.

Remi, 31, who was born in Hereford, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the tour so far. It’s great to be playing in our favourite venues and visiting new places, we’re so grateful for the audiences who come out and see us year on year."

His mother of French origin chose the name Remi, inspired by the musical scale DO-RE-MI.

His first album is called ‘Ninick’ in memory of his mother. Predominantly self taught with the help of his Dad's guitar magazines and records, Remi started playing at the age of seven, initially inspired by rock and blues guitarists of the 60s and 70s such as Jimi Hendrix, Peter Green and Jimmy Page. In his late teens he developed an interest in jazz music, in particular artists such as Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery and Stan Getz. Since then he has an increasing following on YouTube and social media around the world and a growing reputation for blending all of his influences into his own individual style of playing.

The show is a reflection of Remi’s artistic influences - with repertoire ranging from Django Reinhardt to Jimi Hendrix and all things in between, including The Beatles, Peter Green and new compositions from his anticipated third album.

Tickets are available from https://www.ents24.com/shrewsbury-events/shrewsbury-museum-and-art-gallery/stop-coffee-shop-presents-the-remi-harris-duo/5810749