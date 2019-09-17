Students hope Shropshire charity dog show will be paw-fect

The Outreach Team at Shropshire’s Concord College, which has already raised many thousands of pounds for local, national and international charities and causes, will be staging the fun dog show on September 22.

The event will be held at the Acton Burnell-based college between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm with an entrance fee of £1.50 per person, £5 for a family of four and a dog show entrance of £1 for each of a number of categories.

These will include best pup, best very old pup, best trick by a pup, cutest pup, dog with the waggiest tail and greatest dog in show. The categories will be professionally judged.

In addition to the dog show, students will be organising lots of other fun events including polaroid booths, face painting, food stalls, games and treats for dogs.

Vanessa Hawkins who is in charge of the Outreach Team said: “This is the students’ own idea to raise funds for Guide Dogs and at the same time create fun for pets and their owners. There will be prizes in each of the show categories and we want everyone to go away having really enjoyed an afternoon of great fun.”

Mary Conner, for Guide Dogs, added: “Almost two million people in the UK are living with sight loss and being partnered with a dog is life-changing.

“Without the generous fundraising of the pupils at Concord College, we would not be able to continue to train the puppies needed to restore independence and confidence in visually impaired people.”