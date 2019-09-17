Menu

Advertising

Classic bike riders urged to join Shrewsbury charity event

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Anyone with a classic motorcycle is being encouraged to dress in dapper attire and join in when a cavalcade of bikes take to the streets of Shrewsbury.

https://www.gentlemansride.com/

The bikes will ride around inner Shrewsbury for approximately 25 minutes for the event on September 29.

Anyone wanting to take part can register at gentlemansride.com and they will be updated with the starting point and route.

The ride will finish at the House of Grain at the bottom of the Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury from around 11.30am should any one wish to come and view the bikes and donate.

DGR (Distinguished Gentleman Ride) is a charity event, raising much needed funds for prostate cancer research and male suicide prevention.

Shrewsbury entertainment Entertainment Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News