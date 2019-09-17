Classic bike riders urged to join Shrewsbury charity event

The bikes will ride around inner Shrewsbury for approximately 25 minutes for the event on September 29.

Anyone wanting to take part can register at gentlemansride.com and they will be updated with the starting point and route.

The ride will finish at the House of Grain at the bottom of the Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury from around 11.30am should any one wish to come and view the bikes and donate.

DGR (Distinguished Gentleman Ride) is a charity event, raising much needed funds for prostate cancer research and male suicide prevention.