Dire Straits guitarist to appear in town

He first took his ‘Life and Times of Dire Straits’ show on the road earlier this year and played across nationwide venues, even taking in Glastonbury Festival. It proved such a success that he’s doing it again this Autumn.

Joined by old friend and Dire Straits co-manager Paul Cummins, who will be quizzing him on times past, he will also be playing many Dire Straits’ classics together with three members of his band.

Dire Straits sold well over 100 million albums, spent 1,100 weeks on the UK album charts alone and received countless awards including four Grammies and three Brits as well as an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

To book tickets for the concert, whcih takes place on November 14, go to theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.