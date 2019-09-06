Shrewsbury choir celebrates 60th anniversary with special concert

On September 21 the choir will perform at 7.30pm in St Chad's Church, Shrewsbury.

The choir has a longstanding connection with many Welsh choirs, and we are pleased to announce that the world-famous Llanelli Male Voice Choir are joining us for an evening of popular Choral music.

Supported by their musical directors Christine Roberts for Shrewsbury and Stephen A Hopkins for Llanelli and their accompanists Rachel Whitehouse for Shrewsbury and Jane Jewel for Llanelli with guest organist Glynn Williams.

Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir has its origins in the Rolls-Royce (Shrewsbury MVC) and was founded in 1959 and began performing in 1960.

The choir has sung on a few occasions at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of the Festival of Massed English Male Voice Choirs and with London Welsh Male Voice Choir as part of the World Choir of 8,500 voices.

The tradition of providing a local community choir to entertain the residents Shrewsbury continues to this day and the choir can be seen at many functions such as The Shrewsbury Flower Show, The County Show, Carols in the Square and the Christmas Lights switch on as well as many retirement homes in the area.

Tickets cost £12 and are on sale at The Visitor Information Centre, The Music Hall, Market St, Shrewsbury or contact Geoff Henshall on 07508 461065 or gsh99@sky.com