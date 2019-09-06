She saw them standing there! Beatlemania hits Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Taking up space in theatre's foyer, the seven foot high statues of John, Paul, Ringo and George have been attracting admirers since they arrived in Shrewsbury earlier this week.

They are copies of the originals which stand in Liverpool and were made by Castle Arts Foundry in Oswestry.

Later this month, the Beatles Weekend takes place in Shrewsbury - organised by the town's mayor, Councillor Phil Gillam.

There are film showings, tours and talks as well as a concert and all money raised will go to the mayor's charity Samaritans Shrewsbury.

The original Beatles statues in Liverpool

Preparations are well under way for the event, which takes place on the weekend of September 20-22, and organisers are looking forward to a packed weekend.

Tim King said: "It is a real coup to have these statues here in Shrewsbury and they have certainly become something of a talking point. There has been a great deal of interest on Facebook and we have been contacted by people from as far away as Bolivia.

"Things have been going crazy and the statues have been a major attraction for the weekend. We have sold out a couple of events but we still have plenty of tickets left."

For more information and to book tickets go to shrewsburybeatles.com