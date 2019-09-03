Wedding with a difference to take place at Wroxeter Hotel

Visitors to The Wroxeter Hotel's interactive open day on September 15 can take a seat at a marriage ceremony in the woodland before enjoying cocktails and canapes and even a slice of wedding cake before the first dance - in what is believed to be the first event of its kind in the county.

The wedding team at the hotel decided to take the open day to the next level by showing prospective couples exactly what their special day could be like.

The lead-up, ceremony, drinks reception, photographs, live music, wedding breakfast, speeches, the cutting of the cake and the first dance will all take place during the open day from 12pm to 4pm.

Hannah Hall, of The Wroxeter, said: “For couples it can be so hard to envisage what their wedding will actually be like so we thought we would bring it to life for them.

“We offer many different themes at the venue, using our Woodland setting to our tipis and yurt and the hotel itself. It’s a lot for couples to take in but we think seeing things in action will really help.

“Visitors can come along for half an hour or stay all day. It’s an informal opportunity to wander the grounds and function rooms at leisure and join us for some or all of our wedding walk-throughs. Throughout the day our senior team will be talking through the highlights and key moments of a wedding.

“Visitors will also have the benefit of advice from a range of experts on the day and the opportunity to see those professionals in action.

“Our truncated day of celebration will close with the evening formalities in the Eyton Suite, the formal cake cutting and the first dance on our LED dancefloor with special effects alongside music from our resident DJ.

“We are hoping it will be a lot of fun and something new and unusual for engaged couples to enjoy.”

For more information about the event, visit thewroxeterhotel.co.uk or call 01743 761256.