Open-air cinema in Shrewsbury town centre

A special showing of the film Quadrophenia will be staged on a giant screen in the courtyard of Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

The event, which marks the 40th anniversary of the film being released, is being organised jointly between local film promoter Declan Hayes from Films in a Flash and Stop. café bar.

Declan has shown films in unusual locations over the last few years, including on top of Haughmond Hill and at the Shrewsbury Flaxmill.

The evening will also see local ‘mod’ band Five o’clock Hero playing a live set. Stop. café bar will be open with a licensed bar and BBQ available.

Stop. owner Nicola Dalton said: “We’re thrilled to be staging this event with Declan. The Music Hall used to show films regularly so to be bringing cinema back to the building is really exciting.

"The courtyard is a lovely space and, with the BBQ and live music, the evening promises to be a lot of fun.”

We are monitoring the weather forecasts closely, but even if we have poor weather the filming will still go ahead inside the café bar.”

Tickets, costing for the showing, which cost £12.50, are available from Stop. café bar. in the Museum.