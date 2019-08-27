Menu

Kegs to be rolled out for Shropshire Oktoberfest

The barrels will be rolled out for this year's Shropshire Oktoberfest on October 4 and 5.

Back at Shrewsbury Quarry Park following the success of the past two Shropshire Oktoberfests there will be more than 150 real ales, ciders, bubbles, gin, cocktails, rum and more served alongside live music, street food, farmers market, and comedy club.

The event runs; 5pm - 10pm Friday 4th October - £6 in advance (£8 on the door);11am - 10pm Saturday 5th October - £12.50 entry in advance (£15 on the door)

VIP tickets - £30 in advance (Saturday only, £35 on the door) Minimum age: 18.

