Former Gadget Show host and world record holder at Shrewsbury tech event

The TV star will be top of the bill at the Tech Severn Conference at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, September 24.

Residents, organisations and businesses across Shropshire have been invited to join hundreds of delegates from a wide range of industry sectors to the Shropshire Council-organised event.

Following the success of 2018’s conference it has now been extended over two days – Tuesday, September 24 for the Tech Severn Conference and Wednesday, September 25 for the Tech Safari.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “I am proud to see that Shropshire Council is pioneering the advancement of technology that will enable people to live better, work smarter and attract technology-based companies to the region.

“Attendees will get to hear world changers on the latest innovations in assistive technology, digi-health, green technology, and modern methods of construction and business. Visitors will also see how technology is being used currently, and its projected roles and future uses by councils and businesses.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest in innovation and technology, in particular in the health and social care sector, to come along and experience this fantastic event.”

Attendees will include people from local government, health, business, education and housing sectors, who will hear about the latest innovations in housing, technology-enabled care, education, modern methods of construction, digi-health, eco and green technology.

The conference will focus on four ‘centres of excellence' – technology-enabled care, digital health, modern methods of construction, and environmental technology.

The event will also include activities and workshops, as well as over 40 exhibitors.

To find out more and book your place for the Conference day, visit www.techsevern.co.uk