Plans blooming for 2020 Shrewsbury Flower Show

Despite the weather forecast, and the downpour in the Quarry on Friday afternoon, organisers say attendance was good.

Visitors travelled from across the UK for the two-day event and people of all ages enjoyed non-stop entertainment.

Chairman of the marketing sub-committee, Amanda Jones, said that with lots of marquees full of flowers, vegetables, crafts and food, there was plenty for visitors to see.

Torrential rain on Friday afternoon meant the committee had to re-jig some of the programme.

"In the interests of safety for the horses, most of the showjumping programme was cancelled, but the Imps Motorcycle Display Team certainly thrilled both our younger visitors as well as the adults," Amanda said.

"Our headline music acts, Gary Mullen and The Works on Friday and Scouting For Girls on Saturday went down really well with all ages, as did the fireworks and laser displays which finished off both days.

“Considering we were faced with some fairly extreme weather conditions our team and army of volunteers ensured people’s safety was paramount, and the Society would like to thank all those involved.

She said the horticultural society was already looking ahead to next year.

“Planning now starts for 2020 which promises to be another fantastic show with plenty of flowers, big names on the main stage, fireworks and lasers, as well as lots of entertainment for children and adults alike."

Shrewsbury's Mayor, Councillor Phil Gillam, has praised the town's Flower Show as an extraordinary event that it vital to the town's economy.

The mayor, part of the official opening ceremony, toured the site and said the event provided something for everyone.

"Flowers remain at the very heart of the the show but it is so much more beside," he said.

"There were, of course, the stunning exhibits in the marquees, and then the barnstorming performances from ace Queen tribute band, Gary Mullen & The Works on Friday and Scouting for Girls on Saturday, the dramatic Massed Bands Finale, and the always spectacular fireworks display."

"I am sure that many of the visitors who come to Shrewbury because of the Flower Show return to see more of the town or to holiday in the area. It is an event that brings so many people to Shrewsbury and the local businesses must benefit."