Torode has audience eating out of the palm of his hand at Shrewsbury Flower Show

The Aussie Chef had his audiences eating out of the palm of his hand when he took part in a number of demonstrations during the two-day event.

It was a welcome return to the Quarry showground for the chef and television presenter, who is best known for heading up MasterChef with Gregg Wallace.

But while he can be highly critical of the contestants in the MasterChef competitions, he told his audience that they should not be frightened of cooking.

He said: "Food is a great gift yet is seems that people don't want to eat it any more, they want to show off with it.

"The most important thing that I have ever been taught is how to to roast a chicken by my grandmother."

Mr Torode said dinner parties should be about having friends together and enjoying good food not about getting stressed about the meal.

"When people come to your home for a dinner party they are not there to judge you, they are they because they are your friends," he said.

"It is not as if myself and Gregg are there."

As well as cooking up a traditional steak and salad and then making deep fried chocolate doughnuts, Mr Torode also signed copies of his new book, Sidney to Seoul.

Other big names at the show included celebrity gardener David Domoney who gave a talk on unusual gardening techniques and took part in a Gardeners Question Time with Margaret Thrower and Mike Hinton.

Arena attractions included Gary Mullen and the Works Queen Tribute Band while tonight Scouting for Girls were due to take the stage.

During the daytime there were displays by Meirion Owen and his Quack pack, The Motorcycle Imps display team, Perry Riding for the Disabled.

The Flower Show finished the day with its spectacular firework display.