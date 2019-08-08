Parking changes in Shrewsbury for Flower Show

Shropshire Council's Frankwell Main Long Stay Car Park and Frankwell Riverside Short Stay Car Park will be designated as Flower Show car parks only, for use by people visiting the show on Friday and Saturday. In addition, there will be temporary car parks at Burrs Field and the Shropshire County Show Ground A shuttle service will operate from Frankwell Main car park/coach park for people in wheelchairs, and those who may have difficulty walking, plus their carers.

This service will be available between 9am and 7.30pm.

Council officers say drivers can find the designated Flower Show car parks by following the ‘AA – Flower Show’ directional signs which will be managed throughout the day to help visitors to reach the most suitable car park and manage the traffic flows in and around the town to help keep traffic moving and congestion to a minimum.

The Shropshire County Show Ground car park, will have a frequent free shuttle bus service direct to and from the showground which starts at 9am. Low floored buses will be available for visitors in wheelchairs or with pushchairs. The last bus back for this site will leave Barker Street at 10.15pm.

Parking for non-flower show cars will be available on Frankwell sports field only before 8.45am, aimed at long stay parking for workers in the town centre.

The Park & Ride service will be extended only for people visiting the show late afternoon or those specifically wishing to see the fireworks display. Buses will run approximately every 15 minutes from 6.30pm, stopping for the fireworks display at 9.15pm and then resuming afterwards until 10.15pm.

Stops are at Shoplatch and Barker Street where the main access is accessible by St John’s Hill and Claremont Hill. However, people will be picked up only at Barker Street after the firework display has finished. A return trip costs £1.60.

Shropshire Council says there will also be special Flower Show additional evening town bus services with a single departure from 10.15pm from Claremont Street on routes 1, 11, 25 and 27.

The Abbey Foregate Car Park, Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park and the short-stay town centre car parks will all be open as normal on the days of the Flower Show with Raven Meadows remaining open until midnight on both days of the show.

Season ticket holders, resident permit holders or weekly ticket holders can use Abbey Foregate Car Park. If this is not suitable, people can call Raven Meadows on 01743 356628 and provide their details.

St. Julian’s Friars car park will not be open for public car parking on either 9 or 10 August. People with a resident permit or a weekly ticket can use them at Abbey Foregate Car Park.