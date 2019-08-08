All you need to know about Shrewsbury Flower Show 2019

How do I buy tickets to the 2019 Shrewsbury Flower Show? Where can I park? What time does the show open? Who is performing?

We’ve got your questions answered ahead of the annual extravaganza in the centre of Shrewsbury.

What is Shrewsbury Flower Show?

Now in its 132nd year, Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK and is held in the Quarry Park in the centre of Shrewsbury.

A plan showing what will be where at the flower show

Unsurprisingly, one of the main attractions is the array of amazing floral displays on show in various marquees in the park. But it’s not all about flowers. Nowadays celebrity chefs and daredevil displays are as much of an attraction for the thousands of visitors as the plants on display.

Famous names gracing this year’s show include Masterchef presenter John Torode and gardening celebrity David Domoney, while Scouting for Girls are performing in the arena.

John Torode is again appearing at the show

The show is also well-known for its finale fireworks display which can be seen from throughout the town.

See below for more details on what’s on.

What date and time is Shrewsbury Flower Show?

The show is open for 12 hours on two consecutive days: Friday August 9 and Saturday August 10.

Gates open at 8.30am for members, who will be able to enter the marquees at 9am - an hour before gates open to day ticket holders at 10am.

What's on in the Lecture Marquee

The home and craft marquee and food hall will close at 8pm on Friday and 7pm on Saturday.

The floral marquees will close at 9pm on Friday and 6pm on Saturday and the full show will close at 10pm on both days.

What’s on?

Among the big names gracing the flower show stages this year is gardening guru David Domoney, while motorcycling stunt troupe The Imps will provide high-adrenaline action on Friday and Saturday.

In the arena, both evenings will finish with a massed bands display followed by fireworks. Scouting For Girls are performing on Saturday and Queen tribute act Gary Mullen and The Works are performing on Friday.

What's on in the arena

Culinary expertise is being delivered by TV chef John Torode, who is making his second appearance at the festival in three years. He will also be presenting from the lecture marquee.

The Quarry Marquee is the main floral venue, home to the top national nurseries and growers who create stunning displays which are judged on the eve of the show so that the awards can be seen throughout the show..

The Severn Marquee is home to the various societies and amateur growers plus bees, honey and wine exhibitors. Judging will take place on Friday morning before the show opens.

What's on in the bandstand

The Dingle Marquee is home to the popular Floral Art Exhibitors and the WI and there is also a busy Lecture Marquee featuring a variety of talks including Gardeners’ Question Time.

There is also a variety of free activities - including circus skills, magic and an inflatable obstacle course - available in the children’s area.

What time are the fireworks?

The fireworks display will start at around 9.45pm and finish at 10pm on both Friday and Saturday.

The fireworks are set to music

MLE Pyrotechnics Ltd will be putting on the display, much of which will be choreographed to a live rendition of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

The fireworks can be seen from much of Shrewsbury, whether or not you have visited the Flower Show.

What's the weather forecast?

Mixed and potentially very stormy.

Although Friday afternoon and evening looks likely to be affected by rain and thunderstorms, most of Saturday should be dry, according to the Met Office.

Hopefully the weather will not dampen spirits at this year's show

Along with most of the UK, a yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Shrewsbury throughout Friday although the morning should be dry and at least partly sunny.

Rain is possible throughout the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest showers predicted between 2pm and 5pm and between 7pm and 8pm.

A yellow warning for wind covers Shrewsbury all day on Saturday but the day will hopefully stay dry.

According to the Met Office, the highest chance of rain is a 50 per cent likelihood at 10am.

How much are tickets?

Advance day tickets cost £25 for adults and £23 for over 60s.

Gate prices (see below for gate details) rise to £28 for adults, £26 for over 60s, and £11 for unaccompanied children aged between 13 and 17.

Tickets are valid for either but not both show days.

Inside one of the marquees which have been put up gradually over several weeks

Children aged 15 and under and accompanied by an adult are allowed free entry on the day.

Children accompanying a member within the Members’ Enclosure will need to purchase a children's membership.

After 2pm on both days of the event, tickets cost £24 for adults and £22 for over 60s. After 6pm, tickets drop to £16 for both adults and over-60s.

Complimentary carers’ tickets are available in advance.

Visitors can leave and re-enter the show subject to availability so long as they get stamped on the way out.

Where is Shrewsbury Flower Show and how do I get there?

The Flower Show is held in the Quarry Park, on the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury, Shropshire’s county town.

The show takes up most of the park, from the Sixth Form College right around to the Kingsland Bridge. There are four entrance gates: The main gate by St Chads, the Welsh Bridge, Porthill Bridge and Kingsland Brdige

Shrewsbury has central train and bus stations that are both around a 10 minute walk away from the park and show, while several of the towns car parks are specifically dedicated to the flower show for the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people visit the show each year

Park and ride is also available (see parking below).

By car: The key roads into the town are the A49, A5, A53 and A458, while Shrewsbury connects to the M6 and national motorway network via the M54. AA road signs will direct you to the Shrewsbury Flower show as you approach the outskirts of Shrewsbury. These will also guide you to the nearest car park with spaces, where a shuttle bus will bring you to the showground.

By bus: National Express operate coaches into many of the towns in Shropshire or Severn Dee Travel provides detailed information and assistance on travelling within Shropshire, telephone 01691 681010.

For locals, there will be special Flower Show additional evening town bus services with a single departure from 10.15pm from Claremont Street on routes 1, 11, 25 and 27.

By train: Shrewsbury is linked by a regular main line rail service with regular direct trains to Crewe and Birmingham and occasional direct trains to London.

On foot or by bicycle: Staying or Shrewsbury or already live there? You can of course walk or cycle to the park, with various stands for locking up bikes near park entrances. Bicycles cannot be taken into the show.

Where can I park?

Two of Shrewsbury’s main council car parks are designated as Flower Show car parks only on Friday and Saturday.

Visitors will be able to park at Shropshire Council's Frankwell Main Long Stay Car Park and Frankwell Riverside Short Stay Car Park, which will be closed to the general public and are a short walk away from the Quarry.

Disabled visitors will be able to park at Frankwell and get a shuttle bus to the park, or those with blue badges may be allowed to be dropped off at the venue.

There will also be temporary Flower Show car parks at Burrs Field and the Shropshire County Show Ground.

Follow the yellow ‘AA - Flower Show’ signs on nearby roads to reach these car parks.

The Shropshire County Show Ground car park will have a frequent free shuttle bus service to and from the showground starting at 9am each day. Low-floored buses will be available for visitors in wheelchairs or with pushchairs. The last bus back for this site will leave Barker Street at 10.15pm.

The Abbey Foregate Car Park, Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park and the short-stay town centre car parks will all be open as normal, with Raven Meadows remaining open until midnight on both days of the show.

Some of the flowers on display last year

Park and ride is available from Meole Brace in the south, Harlescott in the north, and Oxon in the west of the town.

The park and ride service will be extended for people visiting the show late afternoon or those specifically wishing to see the fireworks display. Buses will run approximately every 15 minutes from 6.30pm, stopping for the fireworks display at 9.15pm and then resuming afterwards until 10.15pm.

Stops are at Shoplatch and Barker Street where the main access is accessible by St John’s Hill and Claremont Hill. However, people will be picked up only at Barker Street after the firework display has finished. A return trip costs £1.60.