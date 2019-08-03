Charity Beatles weekend will be just the ticket

Councillor Phil Gillam is hard at work putting the finishing touches to the weekend which takes place in mid-September.

The event, which will feature workshops, films and concerts, is in aid of Samaritans Shrewsbury.

On September 19 there will be a Beatles Boat Cruise on the Sabrina while the next day the film Backbeat will be show at the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn.

For those wanting to enjoy the great outdoors, the will be a Beatles weekend at Love2Staywill an outdoor film showing and live music with Beatles tribute band Hot Rubber. For people wanting to chill out there will be pilates and yoga with Beatles music. Meanwhile the film Looking for Lennon will be shown at Theatre Severn.

On September 21 there will be a historic town tour ending at the Music Hall where the Beatles played twice in 1962 and in 1963.

Beatles author David Bedford will be at the Walker Theatre describing his work and signing his book and a number of films including Good Ol Freda, A Hard Day's Night and The Beatles: Eight Days a Week will be shown. The day will round off with a Beatles Open Mic Night at The Wheatsheaf.

The Buttermarket Cellars will be the setting for a lunchtime live session of music with The Backbeat Three, Famous Last Words, Two-Faced Tom & The Bootleg Boys. Tickets cost £10. Doors open at 11.30am and the event ends at 2.30pm.

A talk on The Beatles in Comics by Tim Quinn will take place at The Hive and The Mersey Beatles will be live in concert at Theatre Severn from 7.30pm.

Specially commissioned souvenirs are also on sale including t-shirts, sweatshirts and mugs.

Councillor Gwillam said: "A friend of mine said a few months ago: 'So you become Mayor of Shrewsbury and the very first thing you do is set up a Beatles weekend - I love it'. He had a point. Not only is this weekend going to be a lot of fun, but - through film screenings, brilliant live music, entertaining talks, tours and special guests - we are going to be raising funds for an excellent charity, The Samaritans of Shrewsbury. That can't be bad."