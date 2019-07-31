Full steam ahead for rally organisers

Fans will be demonstrating the various agricultural ways of framing on August 25-26 and the 80th anniversary of David Brown tractors will be marked at the event.

Working Field secretary Martin Lane is looking forward to what promises to be a highly successful two-day event, and to welcoming owners of both pre-1940 and post-1940 tractors.

"We have eighty tractors coming, and they range from a 1919 Fiat to a 1983 International, plus four tractors making their debut," he said. "We have been fortunate to have 30 tractors to celebrate the David Brown heritage. There’s a good selection of the marque from 1939 to 1984, so David Brown aficionados will be delighted! Many tractors will take part in active work on the Working Field.

“I am pleased with the support we receive from tractor owners and enthusiasts, and the Working Field continues to excite visitors and enthusiasts alike, so please come along and enjoy the spectacle.”

For more information about the show go to shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk