GALLERY: Medieval battle lines drawn
Visitors were taken back in time to medieval Shropshire – to see the sights of everyday life leading up to the famous Battle of Shrewsbury.
Knights in armour could be seen as well as and archers preparing for battle.
There was also living history, including traditional crafts and cookery, with many activities to try your hand at throughout the day.
Matthew Howarth, who helped set up the festival with Eventplan, said: We’ve had demonstrations of how people used to live and, most importantly, showed people what happened on these fields.
"We wanted to show people the main points of the battle, who died and at what point and what significance each major moment had.
“The Battle of Shrewsbury was the starting point for everything. It was the first time there were so many archers in the field. It was important in the start of the War of the Roses.”
He also feels it was valuable for educating youngsters. “It’s good for learning to be as interactive as possible,” he said. “We wanted to try and give people a sense of how it would have felt to have been involved.”
The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought between King Henry IV and a rebellious faction led by the Percy family in 1403, and it was the first time the English longbow was used on both sides of the battlefield.
