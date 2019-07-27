Wacky races have turned crazy for 2020

The event, which was a huge success, took place in May and saw 40 teams present their soapboxes and take on a timed speed run of the course at The Quarry, cheered on by over 17,000 spectators.

After a successful first run and raising over £20,000 for various charities, the event now plans to rebrand and expand nationally in 2020 as ‘Krazy Races’. As part of this expansion Shrewsbury Wacky Races will return alongside three new national Krazy Races events, including an event in Cheshire.

Sarah Belcher, founder of Krazy Races said: “It was amazing to see so many local businesses come together for the first ever Shrewsbury Wacky Races and to have such incredible support from the community for this brand new event. The soapbox designs were amazing and seeing hot dogs, frogs, and fighter plane themed soapboxes speed down the course was certainly a highlight!

“The fastest soapbox was designed by Head Case and Sandbach Round Table took home the award for ‘People’s Favourite’.

“We’d love to see even more teams in 2020, so if your business or organisation would like to get together and take part in this super fun event, then please do get in touch – it’s never too early to start building your soapbox!”

Steff Henson from web developers Six Ticks said: “We loved being part of the first ever Shrewsbury Wacky Races, it was such a fun day, and we are looking forward to supporting the 2020 events which will be even bigger and better.

“Six Ticks are sponsors for Krazy Races in 2020, and we are so proud to support such fun events which bring businesses and the local community together.

“As part of the planned expansion of the event, Six Ticks have built a brand new website to help Krazy Races to build their brand and promote the events online nationally. The website is now accepting online entries so be sure to visit to register your team today."

To enter a team in the 2020 Shrewsbury Wacky Races, go to krazyraces.co.uk