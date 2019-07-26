Advertising
Vibrant gardens to open this weekend in Shropshire and beyond
Gardens will display even more vibrant colours this weekend after the mini heatwave.
Green spaces are set to be unveiled as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.
Temperatures look set to be cooler at around 20C for the weekend, with a range of gardens on show.
In Shropshire, two gardens will open up for the weekend.
A two-acre early-Victorian garden in Craven Arms features large herbaceous borders, a vegetable and herb garden, a shrubbery, vines and fruit trees.
The green space at Delbury Hall also features a large penstemon and hemerocallis collection. A half-acre botanical garden will also be revealed in Shrewsbury, with trees and shrubs and an award-winning hosta varieties. Unusual conifers will also be on show at the green space at Merton.
A green space at Wheaton Aston, near Weston Park, will be on show.
The scenic garden at The Wickets features a ferny and a range of colours in the hidden gothic garden.
A sitting area is also available for people to take in the scenic greenery.
Elsewhere in Staffordshire, a two-thirds of an acre garden showcasing a riot of colour will be on display at The Beeches.
Shrubs, magnolia, coreopsis, snowdrops, tulips, pulmonaria, rhododendrons are some of the plants on show – with perennials up for sale at the Rocester site.
A range of colour-themed borders will be on show, alongside roses, sweet peas, dianthus, phlox and lilies.
The Grafton Cottage garden, at Barton-under-Needwood, also features salvias, violas and foliage plants.
The open gardens:
Merton, Shrewsbury, SY3 8BT
Opening: Sunday, 1pm to 5pm.
Entry: £4 for adults. Youngsters go free.
Delbury Hall Walled Garden, Craven Arms, SY7 9DH
Opening: Sunday, 11am to 5pm.
Entry: £5 for adults. Youngsters go free.
The Wickets, Wheaton Aston, ST19 9NF
Opening: Sunday, 1.30pm to 5pm.
Entry: £3.50 for adults. Youngsters go free.
The Beeches, Rocester, ST14 5JX
Opening: Sunday, 1.30pm to 5pm.
Entry: £3.50 for adults. Youngsters go free.
Grafton Cottage, Barton-under-Needwood, DE13 8AL
Opening: Sunday, 11.30am to 5pm.
Entry: £4 for adults. Youngsters go free.
