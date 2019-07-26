Cheers! Thousands expected at Shrewsbury Beer Festival - in pictures

Hundreds of people were flocking through the doors of St Mary's Church in Dogpole as the annual Shrewsbury CAMRA Beer Festival got underway.

More than 3,000 people are expected at the event, which runs until 10.30pm on Saturday in the peaceful setting of the church.

While stained glass filters multi-coloured shafts of light on to the drinkers, they can sample any one of the 113 beers, 13 ciders and perrys and gins on offer.

Dave Ricketts

People have come from all over the country to attend the event.

And the new venue for the festival has proved to be a hit for all involved.

What had been a controversial move at the beginning has turned in to a resounding success for the organisers.

Punters at the festival

"We have not had any negativity," said Norrie Porter, organiser.

"Everyone has said what a beautiful setting it is. And in this hot weather the coolness of the church is proving to be a blessing.

"The festival has been going really well.

Barry Evans with a pint of Chapel Window

"We have had so many wonderful comments about the church. We knew it was beautiful but it has worked so well for us as a beer festival venue."

Douglas Hunter and his wife Fiona are spending a few days at a touring park just outside the town. They were told of the festival and decided to pop along.

Barry Evans

"We are on holiday," said Douglas, who is from Castle Douglas in Scotland.

"I have been able to combine two great things, a beer festival and a beautiful church. We just decided to come along and have a look and it has been great."

Anne is an award-winning CAMRA landlady from Lincolnshire. She had travelled to Shrewsbury on Tuesday with the sole intention of visiting the festival.

Clive Sheffield and John Lewis

"It's so good I'm thinking about volunteering for next year," she said.

"I love Shrewsbury as a town and when I mentioned to my friend about the festival here, we decided that we had to come.

"This is our fourth time to come to the Shrewsbury Beer Festival and we think it is great. The church is lovely and it really opens it up to people who would not normally drop in.

Judith Patrick from Church Conservation Trust and Tim Hockenhull

"The organisation of the festival itself is brilliant, they really have got it together very well."

Chris Edwards from Shrewsbury decided to pop in during his lunch break. "I had heard about it and through it would be nice to come and have a lunchtime drink. I have been before when the festival was at the Morris Hall and the church is a much better venue. It's nice and cool and the beer is wonderful."

Norrie added that money from three beers brewed by local breweries, Stonehouse in Oswestry, Chapel Brewery in Criftins and St Anne's at Lea Cross will go towards the repair of a stained glass window which was broken by burglars earlier this year.

And for those who are either the designated driver or who just don't fancy a beer, the church's 1403 cafe is serving coffees, scones and cake.