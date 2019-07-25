Youngsters given chance to assist in Shrewsbury Flower Show train creation

Organisers of the large annual event have delivered plant plugs to those schools in the area who have entered.

The children will be encouraged to tend and care for the plugs and transplanting them in to troughs at school before returning them the week before the show.

The bright blooms and foliage will then be used to create a train and carriages as a visual treat at the event.

This year the show - now in its 132nd year - is being held on August 9-10. The Quarry in Shrewsbury will be transformed into a sea of floral displays and entertainment, with something for all the family.

Andrew Cross, chair of Shropshire Horticultural Society, said involving younger generations in the Show was always a pleasure.

“The Shrewsbury Flower Show is such an important event in the summer calendar for everyone, particularly floral enthusiasts. We want to encourage everyone to take part, young and old.

“By sending plugs out to local schools we are able to introduce children to gardening. They can care for their plants and watch them grow. The schools love bringing the planted up troughs back to see them becoming part of a bigger picture.

“It’s a pleasure seeing children and their parents, and grandparents sharing a love of flowers and plants. The Shrewsbury Flower Show really does provide a wonderful day out for all the family,” he added.

As well as floral marquees and lectures from the celebrity gardener and television personality David Domoney, there will be cookery demonstrations from celebrity chef John Torode, who will be sharing his culinary expertise. High-adrenaline motorcycle action will be provided from The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, musical entertainment on the bandstand from military bands and the local choirs – Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir (Friday) and Of One Accord (Saturday), live stage bands in the Arena in the evening from Gary Mullen & The Works Queen Tribute Band on Friday night and Scouting for Girls on Saturday night, as well as the Massed Bands Finale.

Entry to the Show is free for children aged 15 years and under when accompanied by a paying adult and the designated Children’s Area offers free exciting activities, alongside a host of trade stands, wide selection of food and drink options, and the perennially popular fireworks display to close the show on both days.

Advance tickets are available until August 8, go to shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/tickets/ or contact the show office on 01743 234050 or download the new app by searching Shrewsbury Flower Show.