Charity food event at Flaxivity

Executive Chef Chris Burt and Shropshire lad and Kadai king Adam Purnell, will be blending influences from Chris's book Straight outta Africa and Adam’s Ninja BBQ skills, to create a street food feast using ingredients donated to the Shrewsbury Food Hub.

Guests will be entertained with live music from festival favourites Hazah, who are famed for mixing their own beats with a mind boggling array of instruments. Later on renowned Funk/Soul groove master DJ Buzzword will be hitting the decks to keep those dancing feet moving.

The Salopian Brewery are stocking the bar and “The World’s Greatest Actor”, Randolph Tempest will be keeping the audience amused in between sets, whilst a spectacular lightshow from one of the country’s top lighting artists Andy Mckeown from Lightworks will complete the evening’s entertainment.

Mel Draycott from events company Chairhouse Presents, who has volunteered to organise the evening said: “We have the perfect mix of food, entertainment and fun to have a really great evening and raise some much needed funds for an excellent local charity.

“At £10 a ticket we hope we’ve kept the price low enough for lots of local folk to come along and support. The music and food is all designed to appeal to a wide section of tastes and ages, as we want this to be a great evening for the whole community.”

Eat To the Beat takes place on August 9 from 7-12pm.

Tickets can be purchased at skiddle.com/e/13558029 or by visiting the news page at shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk.