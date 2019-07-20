Shrewsbury actor Kevin says new horror film 13 Graves is dead good

Kevin Leslie, who developed a love for acting while at Thomas Telford School, plays Frank in the film 13 Graves.

He said: "It was an absolute privilege that the director phoned me to say he's written a part specifically for me. It was the first time in my career that has happened, rather than going through the whole audition process.

"We shot it in 12 days and turned it around really quickly. It was difficult work and long hours but it was worth it."

The story follows two seasoned contract killers who are disposing of their latest victim in a 'mob graveyard' and are stalked through the ancient forest by a malevolent supernatural force.

Watch the official trailer for 13 Graves:

13 Graves Trailer

Kevin, who is best known for playing Reggie Kray in The Rise of the Krays and The Fall of the Krays, said the film is more of a 'cross genre', as it also has aspects of a British gangster film.

He added: "It's already had 16 nominations at festivals and has won seven awards. I've won two for best actor but also Best Bad Ass at the Independent Horror Movie Awards which was unexpected but amazing.

"The reviews seem to be really favourable so far and it's being well received.

"But the biggest achievement for me is that it's on Sky Movies, Amazon, iTunes and Virgin TV. I hope everyone gets behind it and enjoys it."