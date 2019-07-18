Cat charity gets purr-fect place on Shrewsbury Monopoly board

Shrewsbury Cat Rescue will get to star on a Community Chest space all of its very own when the game is unveiled in November.

And because there is no price tag on the Monopoly Community Chest spaces then it means the charity will be as priceless in the Shrewsbury Monopoly game as in real life!

Shropshire Cat Rescue ‘Passes Go’ following a public vote. It will be one of several charities that will feature on the board – the others will be announced at the game’s launch.

The new game is being timed to hit the shops in time for this Christmas.

Margaret Lloyd, trustee of the charity, said: “We are delighted that the legacy of Shropshire Cat Rescue's work in the community is to be recognised and immortalised in the forthcoming Shrewsbury Monopoly game. A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us.”

Landmarks

The charity has a store on Roushill Bank, Shrewsbury town centre, as well as a shelter at Windy Ridge in Bayston Hill. It cares for stray cats with “shelter, care and above all understanding”.

The game will feature more than 30 Shrewsbury landmarks which will replace the famous London Monopoly streets like Mayfair and Park Lane. Some of the cards will be themed too. Also, amongst the tokens is one of a cat. Adds Ms Lloyd: “We now can’t wait to play the new Shrewsbury Monopoly game this Christmas but there could be an argument over which of us gets to choose the cat token to play with. We will all want it!”.

Advertising

And the makers of the new official game have extended their congratulations.

"A huge congratulations to the Shropshire Cat Rescue charity, who proved very popular in the voting - and many thanks to everyone who voted," says Jake Houghton, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of the game under official license from Hasbro.

“They will get to feature on a Community Chest space – we feel this is an appropriate position in the game, with them being such an integral and very big part of the Shrewsbury community."