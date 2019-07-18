Author to star at moon landing event

Hilary will be at Button & Bear Bookshop on Castle Street on Saturday at 2pm to share the book, discuss lots of space facts and talk about her life as a writer.

Mixing facts about Space travel with ideas about the moon, Jasper is a focus for Shrewsbury Library's Summer Reading Challenge which launched last week with the theme of Space Chase.

Louise Chadwick, owner of Button & Bear Bookshop said; "I'm delighted that Hilary is coming back to Shrewsbury. It should be a wonderful afternoon of fun to mark the 50th Anniversary of the first Moon Landing with a great author."

Hilary has run events with children and families in Shrewsbury over the past two years as part of Bookfest Remembers with her award winning series of books about WW1.

She has written a wide range of children's books which are loved by children, parents and teachers throughout the world.

To book a ticket go to buttonandbear.co.uk