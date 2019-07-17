Queen tribute will rock Shrewsbury Flower Show

The music of Queen will be featured on the first evening of this year’s show with one of the greatest bands being remembered through a tribute act which has earned rave reviews and high praise from Queen guitarist Brian May.

Gary Mullen and The Works will be performing as part of a programme of music planned for this year’s show. Gary began his career as Freddie Mercury in 2000 when he won Granada TV’s Stars in Their Eyes grand final with 864,838 votes - an all-time record for the show.

His band features Billy Moffat on bass guitar, Jon Halliwell on drums, Malcolm Gentles on keyboard and David Brockett on guitar.

Andrew Rhodes, chair of Shropshire Horticultural Society’s Arena Committee, said: “Music plays a large part in the show each year and we pride ourselves on bringing visitors a wide range of genres to enjoy.

“Gary and his band provide a wonderful show and it’s high praise indeed when you are endorsed by someone like Brian May. They now perform at more than 150 gigs per year across a number of countries.

“It’s shaping up to be another great show and we are really looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors through the gates - it’s incredible to think we are now just a month away.

“Our volunteers have worked extremely hard to get to this point and we are well on track to hosting another wonderful show to remember. We just can’t wait.”

The show is in its 132nd year and will be held on August 9-10 when The Quarry becomes a sea of floral displays and entertainment.

There will be a wide variety of trade stands, food and drink, floral marquees, lectures from celebrity gardener David Domoney, cookery demonstrations from celebrity chef John Torode and high-speed stunt action from The Imps Motorcycle Display Team.

Other musical entertainment will be provided by military bands and local choirs – Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir on Friday and Of One Accord on Saturday. Top band Scouting For Girls will be headlining on Saturday night, before the Massed Bands Finale.

Entry to the show is free for children aged 15 years and under when accompanied by a paying adult and the designated Children’s Area offers free exciting activities, alongside a host of trade stands, wide selection of food and drink options, and the fireworks display to close the show on both days.

Advance tickets are available until August 8. Visit the website shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/tickets/ or contact the Show office on 01743 234050 or download the new app by searching Shrewsbury Flower Show.